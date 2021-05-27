Stay Green Inc. Among Top 100 Landscape Firms Recognized

Green Landscaping Group AB (publ) has acquired Viher-Pirkka Oy, a landscaping company based in Helsinki with a turnover of approximately EUR 10 million. Viher-Pirkka is a company with operations in southern Finland that specializes in landscaping projects. The company was founded in 1988 and in the most recent financial year has a turnover of approximately EUR 10 million and 50 employees. During the second part of 2018, the company merged with Koiviston Vihertyö Oy and with that laid the foundation for the company that has grown strong in recent years.