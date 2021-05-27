Cancel
Stay Green Inc. Among Top 100 Landscape Firms Recognized

By Press Release
scvnews.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleStay Green Inc. has been placed in Lawn and Landscaping Magazine’s top 100 landscaping companies in North America. “This is a tremendous accomplishment for our team,” said Stay Green CEO Chris Angelo. “We’re a family-owned business, and our entire team is like an extended family, so when the company earns recognition like this it highlights the excellence of more than 500 team members throughout nine Southern and Central California counties. We’re proud of every one of them.”

