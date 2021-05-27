Tua Tagovailoa: “My hip feels 10x better than it did last year.”

Tua Tagovailoa finished his underwhelming rookie season with five interceptions in 10 games played, with a solid 1.7 percent interception percentage. The same Tua Tagovailoa finished his minicamp practice on Tuesday with five interceptions, and though we're not sure how many attempts he had, we can reasonably assume that the interception percentage was just a tad higher. We're not going to overreact because it's just a minicamp practice, but with a statistic as eye-popping as five interceptions, it's a little too hard to ignore.