Dierks Bentley And Live Nation’s Seven Peaks Music Festival Returns This Labor Day Weekend – September 3-5

Harrah's & Harveys Lake Tahoe today announced the lineup for the 2021 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series presented by LG Business Solutions, returning to the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys starting in July 2021. Offering guests a premier outdoor concert experience and first-class performances, the series makes its highly anticipated return after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 series to be canceled. This year, the concert series proudly welcomes Brantley Gilbert, Roger Daltrey, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Train and Alabama's 50th Anniversary Tour to the performance schedule. Previously announced shows include Phish, Old Dominion and Dierks Bentley. Old Dominion has also added a second show due to popular demand. Guests can look forward to more exciting announcements to follow.