Dierks Bentley And Live Nation’s Seven Peaks Music Festival Returns This Labor Day Weekend – September 3-5
Multi-PLATINUM entertainer Dierks Bentley and the world's leading live entertainment company Live Nation revealed today that Seven Peaks Music Festival returns this Labor Day Weekend, September 3-5, to its stunning mountainous location of Buena Vista, CO. In two short years the festival has made an indisputable mark on the festival landscape, becoming known for "an eclectic mix of contemporary country artists and Bentley's bluegrass heroes," (Rolling Stone) and a reputation as a festival that "does it all" (Esquire).