Bob Wojnowski: Tigers’ rebuild enters most dangerous phase
With every stellar outing by a young starting pitcher, the promise grows. With every botched defensive play or anemic hitting effort, the urgency grows. We’re entering the most delicate, difficult phase of the Tigers’ rebuild, one that could determine many fates, including that of GM Al Avila. The Tigers’ touted cache of arms is starting to deliver, led by former No. 1 overall pick Casey Mize, who has strung together five consecutive impressive starts.www.gazettextra.com