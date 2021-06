In legislation introduced this week, Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pa.) and 10 original co-sponsors make a persuasive case for cutting off U.S. military aid and arms sales to the Duterte regime in the Philippines based on its abysmal human rights record. The bill – the Philippine Human Rights Act – would cut support for the Philippine police and military until the regime investigates and prosecutes members of the military and police forces who have violated human rights, gets the military out of domestic politics and establishes much-needed protections of the rights of trade unionists, journalists, human rights defenders, indigenous persons, small farmers, LGBTI activists and critics of the government. These measures are long overdue.