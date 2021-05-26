Bikepacking Collective Routes Access Fund: Complete Your Donation
Last year, we launched the Bikepacking Collective Routes Access Fund with the goal of helping change the face of bikepacking by increasing representation and supporting aspiring BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) writers and creatives. Given the unique obstacles these groups face due to generations of systemic racism and inequitable access to the outdoors, we’re committed to elevating BIPOC voices through inclusivity in route creation, storytelling, and knowledge sharing, and we believe this fund is an important step in that process.bikepacking.com