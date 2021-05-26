Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Bikepacking Collective Routes Access Fund: Complete Your Donation

By Lucas Winzenburg
bikepacking.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, we launched the Bikepacking Collective Routes Access Fund with the goal of helping change the face of bikepacking by increasing representation and supporting aspiring BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) writers and creatives. Given the unique obstacles these groups face due to generations of systemic racism and inequitable access to the outdoors, we’re committed to elevating BIPOC voices through inclusivity in route creation, storytelling, and knowledge sharing, and we believe this fund is an important step in that process.

bikepacking.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Donation Money#Global Strategy#Grant Money#People Of Color#Route Creation#Travel Grant Applications#Knowledge Sharing#Submissions#Representation#Trips#Inclusivity#Inequitable Access#Storytelling#Wealth#Pledge#Awardees#Bipoc Voices#Generations#Systemic Racism#Writers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cycling
News Break
Sports
Related
bozemanmagazine.com

Safe Routes Partnership Selects HRDC to Help Improve Local Park Access

HRDC, in partnership with the Western Transportation Institute and the City of Bozeman, was recently selected and awarded the opportunity to join Safe Routes to Parks Activating Communities, a technical assistance program focused on improving safe and equitable local park access. As part of the program, Bozeman, MT will be among seven diverse communities across the country to receive training and coaching from the Safe Routes Partnership to develop and implement an action plan for improving active travel to local parks and green spaces. The initiative is funded by The JPB Foundation.
infodocket.com

SAGE Provides Free Access to Collection of LGBTQIA+ Research Resources

The work of medical, social, and behavioral sciences plays a key role in deepening our understanding of inequalities and current issues in the LGBTQIA+ community, while also helping to create policies, practices, and procedures to improve lives. This collection of research, videos, and books takes a look at Queer Theory, Gender Identity, Queer Justice, Hegemonic Heterosexuality, Sexual Orientation, and more.
Literary Hub

Libraries are crowdfunding an open access collection of American prison newspapers.

Here’s an incredible archival project you might not know about: Reveal Digital is partnering with academic and public libraries to fund an expanding, open access collection of American prison newspapers. “American Prison Newspapers, 1800-2020: Voices From The Inside” is collecting and digitizing over 350 prison publications, starting with two of the first publications, Forlorn Hope and Supporter from 1800, and extending to the present.
Charitiesdakotanewsnow.com

‘Lend an Arm Blood’ drive collects nearly 90 donations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The executive director of the Community Blood Bank, Ken Versteeg, said 89 donations were collected in this year’s “Lend an Arm” blood drive. That many donations will impact up to 267 patients in our community. Dakota News Now teamed up with KRRO Radio,...
Posted by
Gadget Flow

KABUTO Luggage Trunk x Backpack complete your organized travel collection with security

Talk about stylish security. The KABUTO Luggage Trunk x Backpack includes both a trunk and a backpack, and the former has a Fidlock-enabled, biometrically sealed design. The fast, secure fingerprint lock has TSA approval, and the Trunk boasts a light and durable design with removable accessories like a front pocket and Bacpack. Moreover, the Trunk also has a built-in TSA-approved power bank that recharges all of your devices—even your laptop! Furthermore, with super silent wheels that have real tires, the KABUTO Trunk has a modular interior that keeps you organized. If that wasn’t enough, expand the Backpack from 9 to 18 liters, giving you all the room you need. This two-in-one briefcase and backpack uses magnets to expand and contract, releasing as pressure builds. Finally, just snap the Backpack to the Trunk using the Fidlock mechanism, and you’re ready to go.
Theater & Dancewyomingnewsnow.tv

Theatre of the Poor to donate funds to national non-profits

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Theatre of the Poor is putting on a show with the proceeds going to two nation-wide non profits. Their play will be three one act plays about mental illness, LGBT matters and hate crimes. There are tickets for people to watch in person or it will be live streamed nation wide.
sierranewsonline.com

Double Your Donations, Double Your Funds With the EMCSPCA!

We have some really exciting news! No, your eyes have not deceived you…there is activity at the shelter site. After a lengthy delay, we have secured a construction loan to complete the shelter. Contractors are jumping back in and work is being done. We are thrilled to see progress at the construction site again.
gearjunkie.com

Rapha Launches Mountain Bike Collection, With Commitment to Support Trail Access

UK-based cycling brand Rapha just dropped a mountain bike apparel and accessories collection, entering a new category for the previously road- and gravel-only brand. Rapha’s Performance Trailwear collection is as tastefully designed as its road gear, built with sustainable and durable fabrics. Along with shorts, tops, chamois, shades, and helmets, Rapha also announced that it’s investing in advocacy initiatives as the brand continues to pursue its quest to make cycling the most popular sport in the world.
Advocacynonprofitquarterly.org

Are Your Organization and Its Board “Access Able”?

Charity to people with disabilities goes back to Biblical times, but philanthropy involving meaningful input from those served is a recent phenomenon. The demand for “nothing about us without us” is core to the ethos of the disability rights movement. Major civil rights legislation for the one-in-five of us with disabilities—the Americans with Disabilities Act—is only 30 years old. When thinking about accessibility, we’re starting to consider more than ramps and bathrooms, like information access and attitudes like who should be at the board table.
bizjournals

Under Armour launches Pride collection, makes donation to Pride Center of Maryland

Under Armour Inc. is paying homage to the roots of the movement for LGBTQ rights with its latest collection of apparel and footwear celebrating Pride Month. The collection, unveiled by the Baltimore-based sportswear maker on June 2, features clothing with rainbows, bright colors and inspiring messages harkening back to the barriers and signs carried by marchers at New York City's first Pride parade in 1970.
CharitiesPosted by
TheStreet

Design Collective® By Cintas Donated Over 250,000 Masks To Power Of Life Foundation

Design Collective ® by Cintas (CTAS) - Get Report donated over 250,000 single-use masks to the Power of Life Foundation, a non-profit organization, registered in three states across the southeast United States, that helps an underserved and displaced population. The face masks will be donated to people living at or below the poverty level, women and children, veterans, transients and at-risk youth as part of the foundation's "It's Cool to Be Covered!" program which hosts drive-thru free face masks and food giveaway events in Alabama, Florida and Georgia.
renewanews.com

Soligent will donate funding for clean drinking water access for every solar project financed through its Loanpal program

By Kelly Pickerel Solar equipment distributor Soligent will donate to non-profit GivePower for every solar job financed through the Soligent Loanpal Direct Pay Program. GivePower is dedicated to extending the environmental and social benefits of clean, renewable energy across the world, and this particular donation from Soligent will fund clean drinking water access. “Soligent is here to help…
Charitieskingwood.com

Donate your coins to VAP?

Thank you so much everyone. Double coin trade today!. This is Jax he was adopted as a happy normal puppy (see adorable puppy picture) he was returned a year later and he was a total mess. Scared of everything even his own shadow. Just absolutely terrified of everything and everyone. He was taken in and adopted again (not the same people of course) and now 6 years later he is doing great. Happy and healthy living a great life with an awesome mom and dad and fur sister who is also from VAP.
cloudsavvyit.com

How to Accept Donations on Your Website

Accepting donations online is a big way for people to make money. Whether you’re a nonprofit looking to crowdfund, a startup looking to grow, or an open-source software project looking for support, you’ll want a way for people to donate from your website. If You Have a Goal: Use GoFundMe...
southeastiowaunion.com

Fairfield library patrons to receive free access to online film collection

The Fairfield Public Library is giving patrons one month of free access to a film streaming service called Kanopy. The free trial begins Tuesday and gives patrons access to the service’s 30,000 films. Fairfield Library Director Rebecca Johnson said Kanopy’s collection consists of about 20 percent feature films, 60 percent documentaries and 20 percent educational films.
theintelligencer.com

EHS Interact Club collects plastic to donate benches throughout community

EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville High School Interact Club collected more than 1,500 pounds of plastic to dedicate four park benches throughout the community. One bench, sponsored by the Johnessee family, was placed at the Watershed Nature Center, 1591 Tower Ave., Edwardsville. The second bench, sponsored by the Glen Carbon Jo...
Berks County, PAPosted by
Berks Weekly

Berks Book Bonanza ending donation collection early due to overwhelming response

Due to the overwhelming support and generosity from the Berks County community, Berks Book Bonanza is shortening the collection period for donations to June 9, 2021. Donations will be accepted at the drop-off location between Five Below and the former Bon-Ton entrance on Monday and Tuesday mornings from 9:30–12:00 noon and Wednesday evenings from 6:00–7:30 pm, concluding on June 9.