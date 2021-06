The future of vegan chicken nuggets is looking bright as Jay-Z is now backing this plant-based startup!. This month, media mogul and music artist Jay-Z invested in SIMULATE, the nutrition technology startup behind NUGGS. The company recently closed $50 million in funding in partnership with SEVEN SEVEN SIX, a venture capital firm created by Twitter founder Alexis Ohanian, along with Marcy Venture Partners (MVP), a firm that was founded by Jay-Z, ROC Nation CEO Jay Brown, and venture capitalist Larry Marcus. The company plans to use the funding to triple its internal team, accelerate the development of new products and technologies, scale its manufacturing capabilities, and increase its retail and foodservice presence.