1832 Nichols Rd, Powhatan, VA 23139

Look no further if you are wanting an Almost New Home without paying high new construction costs! This Like New home still has the aroma of a brand new house! Immaculately kept and loved! Come home from a long day at work and relax in your large family room with Hardwood Floors, Recessed Lights, Lighted Ceiling Fan! The enormous Kitchen Has Craftsmen Style Cabinets with Soft close Doors and Drawers, Hardwood Floor, Recessed Lights, Granite Counter Tops and Pantry. The spacious Primary Bedroom has a Full Bath, Walk-In closet and door to deck. The Attached garage is finished off with Sheetrock Walls and Ceiling. The Huge deck is a whopping 36x12 feet! If you happen to lose power no worries as you have a whole house Generator! The detached garage is on a Concrete slab and measures 30x24. All this located on a private 2.6 Acre Lot.