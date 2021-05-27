What We Learned from The Wonder Years Reboot Teaser

Pick your cliche with this show, since quite honestly Gossip Girl simply sounds like a game that the rich, attractive, and influential mob back in high school would have played to keep themselves amused while telling themselves that they’re better and more deserving than anyone else. It’s likely a pleasant fantasy that a lot of people in this world would love to join in, and it’s real enough for those that choose to believe it. As far as the show goes, this coming July will deliver the same kind of intrigue to those that happen to enjoy it since to be certain, these types of shows end up doing fairly well a lot of the time since people happen to love watching beautiful people and their problems. This time around the diversity is set to increase and the issues being experienced by the characters is said to be a little more pertinent to the real world, but that tends to be lip service to the fans so that they feel they can relate to those that are being seen on the show. It’s true that the series may very well try to keep things grounded and not stretch too far beyond what can be believed, but in a show such as Gossip Girl, it’s easy to think that as much as people want to relate to the characters and the situations, it’s going to happen that they’ll idolize the characters more than connect with them. That’s pretty natural even if people don’t want to admit it, especially when it comes to fans and their need to find something to connect to with their shows. It’s also been made evident that this series will have a twist to it when all is said and done, but as one can assume that’s not going to be revealed in anything but the show. Those wanting to know more about it are bound to tune in and make certain that they don’t miss a single moment of the show when it does return since it feels as though the story will continue to shift from one person to the next in order to make certain that those that need the exposure are getting it.