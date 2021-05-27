Horror sequel Escape Room: Tournament of Champions gets a first trailer

Among graduates of the “Roger Corman film school,” Jonathan Kaplan doesn’t have the same level of name recognition as Martin Scorsese, Jonathan Demme, or Francis Coppola, but he clearly learned the same lessons they did while plying his trade directing exploitation flicks for Corman’s New World Pictures. Although it might seem like the only thing Kaplan’s films have in common is that they have nothing in common – his filmography includes blaxploitation (Truck Turner), Oscar winning and nominated dramas (The Accused, Heart Like a Wheel), science fiction (Project X), Westerns (Bad Girls), and one of the greatest teen movies ever made (Over the Edge) – they’re all characterized by a propulsive energy and dynamic sense of graphic storytelling in which the moving camera conveys the restless emotional tensions of his characters. This is no less true of Kaplan’s for-hire television assignments than his more personal auteur films; in fact, one of the most interesting things about ostensible cash grabs like the early 80s TV movies Kaplan directed or his work on series like ER and Law and Order: SVU is how many lines of continuity one can follow that stretch throughout the director’s work. The 1983 NBC movie Death Ride to Osaka (also known as Girls of the White Orchid) is a case in point: its story of an American singer (Jennifer Jason Leigh) who unwittingly sells herself into sex slavery is the missing link between Kaplan’s sensationalistic New World output (Night Call Nurses, The Student Teachers) and the socially conscious prestige dramas like The Accused and Immediate Family that he would make in the late ’80s and early ’90s. Kaplan skillfully rides the line between provocation and sensitivity throughout Osaka, never treating his heroine’s trauma with anything less than profound seriousness even as he keeps one eye on the melodramatic demands of the genre. Leigh’s subtle performance, the textured cinematography by John Lindley (who would go on to shoot The Stepfather and Field of Dreams), and a percussive techno score by future James Cameron collaborator Brad Fiedel all combine to make Death Ride to Osaka an exceptional thriller that, like most of Kaplan’s films, deserves to be better known than it is. Thankfully, Fun City has released a top-notch Blu-ray of the picture as part of its “Prime Time Panic” boxed set, which also includes the musical drama Freedom and the Warriors-meets-On the Waterfront teen graffiti picture Dreams Don’t Die. All of the films in the set are worth watching, but Death Ride to Osaka is the true gem of the collection – and the information-packed 45-minute interview with Kaplan singlehandedly justifies the purchase of the set.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO