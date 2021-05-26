Mary Cassell
Mary E. Cassell (nee Powell) was born Aug. 3, 1931 to Homer Eugene and Nellie Ruth (Robinette) Powell, a farming family in northern Kansas. She died on December 25, 2020 in Lake Zurich, Illinois, following a 5-year journey into the fog of Alzheimers. She is survived by 3 siblings, Betty Klatt, Larry (Lorna) Powell and Annette (Don) Carlson, her 2 children, Nancy Cassell, and Jeff (Sherri) Cassell, a granddaughter, Nikki Cassell, 2 sisters-in-law, Dorothy Cassell and Belva Cassell, cousins, and scores of nieces, nephews and friends, all of whom love and miss her dearly.