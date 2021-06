UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa has pulled out of his fight against Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum will now step in to fight at UFC Fight Night on August 21. Former UFC middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa has pulled out of another fight. The reason behind Costa’s removal from the matchup is undisclosed at this time. This is the second consecutive fight that he has pulled out from. Costa last fought the champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 253. He got destroyed in that fight and lost the fight in the second round via TKO. After the fight, Costa stated that he drank too much amount of wine the day before the fight that led to his failure in the quest to become the new champion.