Another Day, Another White Top

I wish we could live the way life was lived around the thirties forties and fifties. Everything was exciting. New, people appreciated what they had much than I believe we do today. Take for example the newspaper. People waited for that morning and evening edition to arrive. It was their connection to the outside world. It told of lands across the ocean, and it told of events happening in our own backyards. It entertained us with the comics, but now everything is obtained at a fingertip. Everything we want is instant, don't get me wrong I like these things also, but in that I believe we have lost an appreciation for things. Like waiting on the mail to deliver a package, the excitement of not knowing when it will arrive, now we track everything but back then there was excitement. When radio was king you had to wait for your favorite show to air families would gather in front of the radio on Sunday night and listen to Jack Benny, or Bing Crosby, George Burns and Gracie Allen. It was a great and wonderful exciting time to be alive. Not to say today isn't but I think there is something to be said for having to wait on those good things. As a child I could not wait to get the Sunday comics and read the beautiful colored pages I would clip them out and put them in a book and read them over and over. So why not just slow down for a day, don't check the tracking and grab a newspaper and find the comics section and read them to your child. I do this with my own son and he is seven he now has an appreciation for the things that once made America exciting.