Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Another Day, Another White Top

kendieveryday.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Wednesday — at least I *think* it’s Wednesday. If it’s not, please don’t tell me. Let me think I’m that much closer to the weekend, ok? Let me live in my ignorant bliss. So are you surprised that I’m wearing aNoTheR white top today? Of course I am, and of course you are not surprised. It’s been 5 days since my last white top. I’ve got to fit that weekly quota, you know?

www.kendieveryday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ennegram#Gen Z#Happy Wednesday#Poof#Today#Platform Sandals#Drama#00s Trends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

24 Swimsuit Styles to Try If You Have a Long Torso

Finding a perfect swimsuit can be just as tricky as finding the perfect pair of jeans or white cotton T-shirt. There are so many options on the market that it's hard to weed out the good ones, especially when it comes to online shopping. Now, add in the fact that you're tall and have a long torso, and things get even trickier. One-piece swimsuits are always the go-to style when it comes to finding a swimsuit that's equally cute and comfy, but sometimes they're just not long enough. That's why you need to focus on brands that carry tall styles, such as ASOS and J.Crew, or specific silhouettes that won't allow any wardrobe malfunctions (aka undesired wedgies).
Apparelshopcarriagecrossing.com

Summer Dress Styles for 2021

Besides the sun, sand, and beach, what’s one of the best parts of summer? Summer dresses, of course! The flowing skirts, short sleeves, and fun prints make the heat much more bearable. If last summer’s styles are looking a bit stale to you, though, take a look at these dresses for 2021 that will bring some excitement back into your wardrobe.
Entertainmentelizabethton.com

Another time another place.

I wish we could live the way life was lived around the thirties forties and fifties. Everything was exciting. New, people appreciated what they had much than I believe we do today. Take for example the newspaper. People waited for that morning and evening edition to arrive. It was their connection to the outside world. It told of lands across the ocean, and it told of events happening in our own backyards. It entertained us with the comics, but now everything is obtained at a fingertip. Everything we want is instant, don’t get me wrong I like these things also, but in that I believe we have lost an appreciation for things. Like waiting on the mail to deliver a package, the excitement of not knowing when it will arrive, now we track everything but back then there was excitement. When radio was king you had to wait for your favorite show to air families would gather in front of the radio on Sunday night and listen to Jack Benny, or Bing Crosby, George Burns and Gracie Allen. It was a great and wonderful exciting time to be alive. Not to say today isn’t but I think there is something to be said for having to wait on those good things. As a child I could not wait to get the Sunday comics and read the beautiful colored pages I would clip them out and put them in a book and read them over and over. So why not just slow down for a day, don’t check the tracking and grab a newspaper and find the comics section and read them to your child. I do this with my own son and he is seven he now has an appreciation for the things that once made America exciting. And now here one free audio copy of A life Worth Living: A true journey of faith, now available on Audible. Redeem the one-time use code at https://www.audible.com/acx-promo.
Designers & Collectionswolfandbadger.com

Lea Floral White Dress

Boho style maxi dress made of 100% cotton. Scaled spatial form "hung" on thin straps. A richly crinkled valance with an embroidered motif. The spacious, large surface of the cotton veil mysteriously covers the figure while remaining in strong contrast with the deep and sensually exposed back. On hot days,...
ApparelUS Magazine

17 Ultra-Flattering Halter Dresses for Pear-Shaped Bodies

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If you have a pear-shaped (a.k.a. triangle-shaped) body, you know that dress shopping can be a little tricky. Having a pear silhouette means your hips and thighs are wider than your shoulders and chest, which means your waistline is automatically snatched. And that’s fab! The issue is that a lot of dresses aren’t built for a pear shape, so finding something to flatter your lovely figure can become frustrating.
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Amila Mint Green Satin Draped Front Open Back Maxi Dress

AMILA. The simple, unselfish joy that something good has happened to someone else. Simple, elegant and easy to wear. ALIMA is a perfect dress for every occasion. With a draped top creating volume, this style is flattering for the every figure. Cut from languid mint green satin that drapes across your figure so beautifully, it's designed with a flattering cowl neck and turns to reveal an alluring low back.
Beauty & Fashionbbcgossip.com

How to dress like a grown up with Shane Watson: Flares are back – and they’re hot not hippy!

Maybe you saw the picture of the Duchess of Cambridge out and about in the Orkney islands last month wearing shades of caramel?. If you did, maybe you thought, ‘Ooh that’s a useful-looking smart camel coat’ (an old favourite from Massimo Dutti, since you ask). Or perhaps you thought, ‘Ah, that’s how you wear head-to-toe camel’ (with a tartan scarf to break it up).
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Tina Days Of Sun Dress

A mini dress made of slightly stiff cotton fabric with a paper grip. Balloon, spacious sleeves and richly crinkled bottom of the dress create a volume that has been tamed by a wide belt strongly emphasizing the waist. Hidden pockets in the side seams. The dress can also be worn...
Designers & CollectionsIn Style

The 11 Best Genderless Fashion Lines to Shop Right Now

Fashion is an avenue of self expression, but for those whose style identities fall somewhere in the in-between, not quite fitting into what society deems "masculine" or "feminine," opportunities to accurately express oneself through clothes are limited. This is, unfortunately, true despite the societal push towards gender-fluid acceptance. The reality is, a majority of the brands you see hanging in stores today are still categorizing their merchandise by two heteronormative genders, male and female. It forces non-binary individuals, or just those who choose not to conform, to either pick a side or get creative.
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Snakeskin V-Neck Dress

We must say, our F/W20 Snakeskin V-Neck Dress is the timeless LBD you have been waiting for. The hard to find long sleeves, exotic skin embossing and gorgeous high end Italian fabric put this dress a cut above. We've worked hard on the fit, making sure it accentuates the best features and hits all the right spots. Wear this dress with crisp white sneakers off duty or with a feature shoe when stepping out for a long awaited date night. Warm it up with tights, fall boot and faux fur for a small holiday get together. The best thing, the Little Black Dress has staying power and will be enjoyed for years to come. 100% Cruelty-Free.
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Faux Leather Drawstring Skirt

Our Faux Leather Skirt doesn't sacrifice style for comfort. With an elastic backing and eco-friendly lining, this off-white skirt feels as good as putting your favourite pair of sweatpants on. We love the thick white fabric cording and beautiful hardware as this skirt serves as an elevated, elegant building block in your wardrobe. This piece can be styled casually as well as dressy with a beautiful heel, pump or classic white sneaker. This skirt highlights the waist and fits true to size. Length, mid calf.
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

21 Flattering, Slimming Dresses That Come With Pockets

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. What’s better than a dress that comes with pockets? We simply adore the added convenience! Of course, finding dresses that feature pockets can be difficult — but that’s where we come in. If...
Hair CareHarper's Bazaar

11 Celeb-Inspired Ways to Wear the Wispy Bangs Trend

Good news if you’ve been waffling about getting bangs: A new style is taking over, and it might be the most low-maintenance look yet. Welcome the wispy bang, which is exactly what it sounds like. In fact, think of it as more of a guideline than a distinct style. “Wispy bangs are such a beautiful accent for any hair type and can give you a lot more versatility, especially if you don't want to commit to a full, thick fringe,” explains celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, who works with the Kardashians and Adriana Lima. Plus, the stylist adds, “Since they're super light and airy, this kind of cut can be pulled off by anyone.”
ApparelTODAY.com

21 best purses to pair with your wedding guest outfit

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. You've picked out the...
ApparelIn Style

These Sculpting Leggings Are Taking Over Hollywood — So I Put Them to the Test

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. I have a lot of leggings. Probably more than I need, really. A few of them I really love, the majority I like, some are so-so, and others just don't do it for me anymore. But it's the leggings I love that all my friends and family hear me talk about nonstop. I've professed my fondness for Spanx's Booty Boost Leggings in the past, but right now, I can't stop telling everyone about this pair from Alo Yoga. They check all the boxes, from fit to quality to how I feel when I'm wearing them (like a supermodel!). They've quickly become my favorite summer leggings, and I probably have Kendall Jenner to thank for that.
Celebritiesstealherstyle.net

Katy Perry: L’OFFICIEL Magazine Outfits

Katy Perry posed for the last issue of L’OFFICIEL Magazine wearing a Leather Jacket ($3,379.00) and Leather Wrap Skirt ($2,636.00) by Proenza Schouler, Harry Winston Sunflower Diamond Earrings (Price upon request) and Salvatore Ferragamo Platform Sandals ($750.00). For this shot Katy wore Hermès Spring 2021 Ready-to-Wear Leather Coat (Not available...
Beauty & Fashionfavecrafts.com

Diy Small Zipper Pouch

"Need a small pouch to carry around some change or chapstick or even makeup then this is the sewing project for you! I show you how to sew a 4 inch and a 7-inch zipper pouch with Free pattern. These are perfect to even carry a mask, change, or makeup with you. This is a great project for someone just getting started in sewing as well as the perfect gift for a teen girl to keep the few things she needs on her, of course besides her phone. Pick out a cute fabric and start sewing this small zipper pouch today. My duaghter loves hers. "
LifestyleRecycled Crafts

Spring Tulip Quilt Block Tutorial

Celebrate spring with a flower, a tulip to be exact. This pretty quilt block from Samantha Olsen for Moda Fabrics is charming and easy to make. The block, which measures about 6 inches when finished, does not take much fabric at all. It would be lovely made in all sorts of pretty scrap fabrics. I do love the gray background fabric that is in the block pictured.