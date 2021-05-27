Cancel
Cardinals’ Jack Flaherty seems to take issue with umpires over hat

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
 23 days ago
Cover picture for the article

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty seemed to take issue with Joe West’s umpiring in the Giovanny Gallegos hat controversy on Wednesday. West had Gallegos’ hat confiscated during the bottom of the seventh inning of the Cardinals’ 4-0 win over the Chicago White Sox. West felt Gallegos had illegal foreign substances on the hat that violated league rules. West ejected Cardinals manager Mike Shildt for good measure.

Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

