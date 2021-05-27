Cardinals’ Jack Flaherty seems to take issue with umpires over hat
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty seemed to take issue with Joe West’s umpiring in the Giovanny Gallegos hat controversy on Wednesday. West had Gallegos’ hat confiscated during the bottom of the seventh inning of the Cardinals’ 4-0 win over the Chicago White Sox. West felt Gallegos had illegal foreign substances on the hat that violated league rules. West ejected Cardinals manager Mike Shildt for good measure.larrybrownsports.com