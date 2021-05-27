Cardinals’ Jack Flaherty seems to take issue with umpires over hat

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said Flaherty (oblique) resumed playing "very light catch" Wednesday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Previous reports have suggested that Flaherty's left oblique tear could keep him on the shelf through the All-Star break and potentially early August, but the right-hander's ability to do some light throwing just over two weeks after landing on the injured list offers some hope of a more expedient return than expected. Shildt was careful to note that Flaherty is still in the early stages of his recovery process, and the Cardinals likely won't attempt to put a formal timeline on his return until he's cleared to face hitters. In any case, the fact that Flaherty isn't being shut down entirely at this stage can be taken as a positive sign.