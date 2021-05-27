Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

76ers' Joel Embiid: Scores 22 in 26 minutes

CBS Sports
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmbiid had 22 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in Wednesday's Game 2 win over Washington. This time around, the Sixers didn't let the Wizards hang around, as they jumped out to a double-digit first-quarter lead and never looked back. Both Embiid and Ben Simmons finished with 22 points, while Tobias Harris (19), Tyrese Maxey (10) and Furkan Korkmaz (13) also scored in double figures. The Sixers are off Thursday and Friday before the series shifts to D.C. for Game 3 on Saturday.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Furkan Korkmaz
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Tobias Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#76ers#Wizards#Fg#Sixers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAeasybranches.com

Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers star questionable for Game 1, per report; Doc Rivers optimistic he plays

Class="Article-featuredImage"> class=" The Philadelphia 76ers could start their semifinal playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks without MVP candidate Joel Embiid. The star big man's status is still unknown ahead of Sunday's Game 1. The team announced earlier this week that Embiid has a small meniscus tear in his right knee, but head coach Doc Rivers seemed to be at least somewhat optimistic on Friday that he could be ready to go for Game 1.
NBACBS Sports

Hawks vs. 76ers score, takeaways: Joel Embiid dominates, leads Philadelphia to win over Atlanta in Game 2

The Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks battled back and forth throughout Tuesday night's matchup at Wells Fargo Center as the 76ers opened up multiple large leads which, for the majority of the night, the Hawks managed to respond to with hot shooting of their own. However, in the end, the 76ers built a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter and the Hawks had run out of comebacks of their own as Philadelphia picked up a 118-102 win in Game 2.
NBAtalesbuzz.com

Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers star ‘doubtful’ for Game 5 against the Wizards

The 76ers lost Joel Embiid during their Game 4 loss to the Wizards, and now it looks like he might be out for Game 5 as well. Embiid exited the game in the first quarter a couple of minutes after taking a hard fall while driving to the basket against Robin Lopez. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Embiid is ‘doubtful’ for Game 5 against the Wizards.
NBACBS Sports

NBA playoffs: 76ers can win 'a few games' without Joel Embiid, but their title hopes hinge on his health

The Philadelphia 76ers made short work of the Washington Wizards in the first round of the NBA playoffs. They won the series in five games, and it very likely would have been a sweep if Joel Embiid didn't get injured early on in Game 4. The Sixers closed off the series with 129-112 win over the Wizards in Game 5 without Embiid, who is currently being listed as day-to-day with a small tear in his right meniscus. At this point, his status for the remainder of the postseason is a mystery.
NBABleacher Report

76ers' Joel Embiid 'Looked Great' Shooting While Recovering from Knee Injury

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers told reporters big man Joel Embiid "looked great" going through shooting drills as he recovers from his small meniscus tear. Rivers also said he is not sure yet whether Embiid will play in Sunday's Game 1 of the second round against the Atlanta Hawks.
NBAPosted by
Yardbarker

76ers unsure if Joel Embiid can play in Game 1 vs. Hawks on Sunday

In the case of Philadelphia 76ers star big man and NBA Most Valuable Player candidate Joel Embiid, no news isn't necessarily good news ahead of the weekend. Per Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers told reporters Friday he doesn't know if Embiid will be cleared to play Sunday in Game 1 of the second-round series against the Atlanta Hawks as the 27-year-old continues to deal with a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee:
NBACBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Game 1 status still unknown

Embiid's status is still in the air for Sunday's game against the Hawks, although he did attempt shooting drills at practice Friday, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Coach Doc Rivers shared that it's still too early to know if Embiid will be healthy enough to play in Game...
NBAPosted by
PennLive.com

Joel Embiid still uncertain to play for 76ers with knee injury

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid’s status for Game 1 of Philadelphia’s playoff series is still unknown because of a cartilage tear in his knee. The 76ers center remained day to day, and coach Doc Rivers said no decision has been made on the All-Star’s availability for Game 1 against Atlanta.
NBANBC Sports

What Joel Embiid’s injury could mean for the 76ers-Hawks series

Joel Embiid is the centerpiece of the Philadelphia 76ers, but he could miss some time in their second-round series vs. the Atlanta Hawks. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the small meniscus tear that Embiid suffered against Washington has him listed as ‘questionable’ for Game 1 on Sunday. Wizards fans...
WWEBleacher Report

Video: Joel Embiid, HHH Make WWE-Style Entrance; Ring 76ers Bell with Sledgehammer

Joel Embiid and WWE wrestler Triple H rang the bell before the Philadelphia 76ers' Game 1 showdown with the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Embiid even came out to the court with a D-Generation X introduction, furthering the wrestling theme:. Rich Hofmann @rich_hofmann. Joel Embiid came...
NBASporting News

NBA Playoffs 2021: Expert medical analysis on Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid's meniscus tear

After earning the East's No. 1 seed for the first time in 20 years, the Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2021 NBA Playoffs with very real NBA title aspirations. Those aspirations took a very real hit when MVP finalist Joel Embiid was listed as day-to-day after being diagnosed with a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee, an injury suffered in the team's opening-round series with the Washington Wizards.
NBABleacher Report

Joel Embiid Reportedly to Return from Knee Injury for 76ers vs. Hawks Game 1

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will reportedly start for Game 1 of his team's second-round series against the Atlanta Hawks Sunday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. One of Philadelphia's worst fears was realized when Embiid sustained a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee in the first round against...
NBABleacher Report

Trae Young Drops 35 as Hawks Take Game 1 vs. 76ers Despite Joel Embiid's Return

Trae Young led the Atlanta Hawks to a 128-124 Game 1 upset over the Philadelphia 76ers despite the return of Joel Embiid. The guard scored 35 points in Sunday's second-round road win at the Wells Fargo Center. After making easy work of the New York Knicks in Round 1, the Hawks showed they will remain a tough team to beat in their first trip to the Eastern Conference Semifinals since 2016.