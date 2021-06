WATKINS GLEN, New York – Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Customer Racing teams competing in both the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge series will reach the halfway point of the 2021 racing season this week, thanks to a quick span of back-to-back races this weekend and next Friday at Watkins Glen International. The tight schedule for both IMSA series begins with the traditional Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen this weekend, June 25 – 27, which is followed less than a week later by an IMSA WeatherTech Championship and IMSA Pilot Challenge sprint-race doubleheader at The Glen, Friday, July 2.