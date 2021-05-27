Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

4 suspects arrested after brazen jewelry heist at Phoenix store

By azfamily.com News Staff
AZFamily
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have arrested four suspects accused of breaking into a Phoenix store and making off with more than $100,000 worth of jewelry. On the night of May 18, police say the suspects smashed the glass door of a membership warehouse store near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road. They broke into glass jewelry display cases and stuffed the merchandise into bags before taking off. Employees heard the break-in and ran for safety into a back room where they waited for police. The employees were not hurt.

www.azfamily.com
View All 14 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Warehouse Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

40-year march: Only one state doesn't recognize Juneteenth

Forty years after the first state recognized the formal end of slavery in the United States as cause for an official celebration, President Biden signed legislation Thursday making Juneteenth a national holiday. The march from unofficial holiday to a formal day off for most federal employees started in Texas, more...
Kissimmee, FLPosted by
NBC News

Pence heckled at conservative event with shouts of 'traitor'

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence was heckled Friday with calls of “traitor” as he delivered remarks at a conservative policy conference in Kissimmee, Florida. At first, Pence was greeted by cheers when he appeared on stage at the Faith and Freedom Coalition event, which was billed as charting...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Fed up with Congress, Democratic activists worried about state voter restrictions take matters into their own hands

(CNN) — The Republican brick wall blocking election overhaul legislation in the Senate is forcing Democratic activists to get creative. They're striking out on their own in key states, attempting to arm their voters with tools to circumvent scores of new state bills moving through GOP-controlled legislatures that will make it harder for many of their voters to vote.