4 suspects arrested after brazen jewelry heist at Phoenix store

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have arrested four suspects accused of breaking into a Phoenix store and making off with more than $100,000 worth of jewelry. On the night of May 18, police say the suspects smashed the glass door of a membership warehouse store near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road. They broke into glass jewelry display cases and stuffed the merchandise into bags before taking off. Employees heard the break-in and ran for safety into a back room where they waited for police. The employees were not hurt.