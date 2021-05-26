Cancel
Heat add fans in time for Bucks' playoff visit

By Tim Reynolds AP Basketball Writer
Leader-Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI — On their respective ways to the NBA Finals last season, there was one important element missing for both the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. That changes for last year’s finalists on Thursday night, when the Lakers play host to Phoenix and the Heat return home to face Milwaukee in a pair of Round 1, Game 3 matchups. Those are two of the three games on Thursday’s slate, the other being Denver heading to Portland for a Game 3 contest.

Jimmy Butler
Lebron James
Bam Adebayo
Deandre Ayton
Phoenix Suns
Los Angeles Lakers
Miami Heat
Denver Nuggets
Los Angeles Clippers
