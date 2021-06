AC Milan are set to begin talks with head coach Stefano Pioli over the extension of his contract by one or two years, according to a report. As Calciomercato.com writes, Pioli secured Milan’s return to the Champions League after seven years of long waiting and he could be rewarded for achieving a second-placed finish with a new extended contract. The Rossoneri are concretely evaluating the possibility of reinforcing their belief in the former Lazio and Fiorentina boss.