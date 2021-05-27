Cancel
NFL

Tua Tagovailoa: “My hip feels 10x better than it did last year.”

By Kendell Hollowell
95.3 The Bear
95.3 The Bear
 23 days ago
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa drew praises from teammate Mike Gisecki and head coach Brian Flores during a Wednesday press conference. Tua spent the offseason in South Florida organizing practices with his wide receivers twice a week at a local park. In addition to his check-ins at the team facility and gathering wide receivers for extra practices, Tagovailoa worked out at "PER4ORM" a training facility in Fort Lauderdale.

95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, AL
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

FanSided

Brian Flores thinks Tua Tagovailoa comments meant something else

The Miami Dolphins head coach, Brian Flores spoke with the media on a Zoom call this morning and shared his thoughts on Tua Tagovailoa’s comments. Last week, Tua Tagovailoa spoke with the media and was asked about his progression, and from there, it snowballed down a small hill, ran over the top of another hill, continued to get bigger, and then finally smashed face-first into the young QB.
Brian Flores offers context to Tua Tagovailoa's playbook comments

When Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s comments reached the airwaves last week regarding his comfort and ability with the Dolphins’ 2020 offense and playbook, the firestorm that followed featured every kind of hot take possible. But for those inside the Miami Dolphins organization, the revelation of Tagovailoa’s comments is presumably...
Tua Tagovailoa is one of the NFL's biggest wild cards in 2021

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was selected No. 5 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins, just a few months removed from a serious hip injury that almost ended his football career. In his rookie season, he started the latter half of the season and was not...
Dolphins coach downplays Tua Tagovailoa's playbook comment

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores on Friday downplayed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's recent comments about not fully knowing the team's playbook during his rookie season. "Honestly, I just think he's comparing last year to where he is right now -- and I get it. I understand that," Flores said. "I think...
Caption This! | Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa all smiles at OTAs

Hello everyone, and welcome to another edition of The Phinsider’s CAPTION THIS! Contest. Phase three of the Miami Dolphins OTAs (Organized Team Activities) kicked off earlier today, and Twitter was in rare midseason form, to say the least. But while everyone was too busy overreacting over Jaylen Waddle’s muffed punts or Tua Tagovailoa’s arm strength, the Sun Sentinel’s Mike Stocker was busy capturing this iconic photo.
Tua Tagovailoa named as a 'wildcard' entering 2021 NFL season

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is entering a pivotal year two of his NFL career. After Miami used the No. 5 overall pick on Tagovailoa in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Alabama product had an up and down rookie season for the Dolphins. In 10 games and nine starts last...
Tua Tagovailoa has 5 interceptions as Dolphins open minicamp

DAVIE, Fla. >> Tua Tagovailoa threw five interceptions in practice today. Worse, all those giveaways came with the player who picked off more passes than anyone else in the NFL last season nowhere to be found. See the original article at: Honolulu Star-Advertiser.
The Spun

Dan Marino Reacts To What He’s Seen From Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa had an up-and-down rookie season in Miami, but expectations are high for the second-year Dolphins quarterback. Legendary NFL quarterback Dan Marino is a fan of what he’s seen from Tagovailoa so far. He believes the former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback has what it takes to lead the Dolphins deep into the postseason.
Colin Cowherd criticizes Tua Tagovailoa after practice struggles

It was a rough start for Tua Tagovailoa as he threw five interceptions at Miami Dolphins practice on Tuesday. He said he’d rather make the mistakes now than in the regular season, but FOX Sports Radio host Colin Cowherd is noticing a pattern. Cowherd was a noted fan of Tagovailoa...
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa ‘electric’ during day two of minicamp

The Miami Dolphins took to a dry field on Wednesday afternoon (and then to the practice bubble) with all eyes on one player; quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. As you may have heard, Tua threw five interceptions at Tuesday’s minicamp—which was played outside in Hurricane-like conditions. This sparked overreaction, unlike anything we’ve ever seen before on Twitter.