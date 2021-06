Preview: The teams met May 15 at Allianz Field and the Loons won 1-0 on midfielder Robin Lod's put-back goal from near the goal line in the 94th minute. The Loons are winless in Dallas during their five-year MLS history. … Recently acquired left-side attacker Franco Fragapane is expected to make his MLS debut after former French first-division forward Adrien Hunou did so in a 1-1 draw at Real Salt Lake on May 29. … These are the Western Conference's bottom two teams. FC Dallas is last in the West with a 1-3-3 record that includes a 1-0-3 record at home. The Loons are 2-4-1 overall, including 0-2-1 on the road. ... Saturday's forecast high in Dallas, where summer heat is always a factor: 97 degrees.