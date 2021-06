LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Good morning and happy Tuesday! The humidity and high temperatures are staying away for a few days. Check out the forecast here. As the temperature rises, people are putting on swimsuits and heading to the pool. But while summer means more fun in the sun, it can also be one of the most dangerous times of the year for children. After a Louisville toddler had to be rescued from a pool over the weekend, local officials are stressing pool safety this summer.