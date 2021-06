It’ll stay hot going through the evening with temperatures in the mid 90′s until sunset. Afterwards we’ll dip to the mid 80′s, with morning lows in the mid 70′s. We start cloudy on Sunday, with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs will be a little cooler in the low 90′s with a couple of spotty showers late afternoon. However, rain chances increase quite a bit heading into the work week as Gulf moisture will flow through the area. Along with that, we’ll have an upper-level trough nearby that’ll help to initiate storm development.