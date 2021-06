Two Vikings shot their way into the medals and Lakeview golf was eighth of out 10 on Friday at Elks Country Club in the Central Conference Championship. Max Fremarek carded an 86 and finished in ninth to lead the Vikings while Kurt Schneider was three shots back of his teammate and was 14th in the standings. Overall, Lakeview put together a team total of 380 and was in a logjam of programs in the middle of the scoring.