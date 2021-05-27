Cancel
Eric Carle, Author and Illustrator of 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar,' Dead at 91

By Althea Legaspi
Laredo Morning Times
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEric Carle, revered by generations reared on his children’s books including The Very Hungry Caterpillar, has died. He was 91. He died on Sunday at his summer studio in Northampton, Massachusetts from kidney failure, as The New York Times reports. Carle wrote and illustrated more than 70 children’s books over...

