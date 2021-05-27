Americans name new head coach

Brian Carter, Director of Sports Communication and Digital Media at Tallulah Falls School (TFS) reports that TFS has named Hannah Satterfield its new head golf coach. She previously held the middle school head coach position at TFS. Satterfield was a standout golfer at the high school and college level, playing at nearby White County High School and collegiately at Truett McConnell University. Satterfield has taught sixth-grade science at TFS middle school since 2019, and has led the middle school boys and girls golf program. She inherits a varsity girls program fresh off a state runner-up finish as well as an area championship. The girls golf team graduates a pair of Division-I golfers in Brinson Hall (Troy University) and Maggie Jackson (Wofford College). The team does return rising junior Hannah Lundy, who improved a great deal during her sophomore season. “I am grateful and excited for the opportunity to be head of the golf program at Tallulah Falls School,” Satterfields says. “I look forward to coaching at the high school level. Although TFS graduated two phenomenal players, I am hopeful for the future of this program. Between the golf performance lab and the Orchard Golf Club, TFS has the resources for players to improve their games during the offseason. Although both the girls and boys high school teams will be young, my vision is to continue to build the program and create opportunities for each player to be the best they can be. Lundy has already been working diligently this summer to develop her skills and gain tournament experience,” Satterfield says. “In addition to Lundy, there are several incoming freshmen that will round out the girls team — Ella Akers, Madeline Martin and Mallory Higgins. On the boys side, upcoming freshman Jedd Thomas plans to compete at the high school level.” Satterfield’s experience and success in the sport, as well as her familiarity with TFS and the young up-and-coming talent, makes for a perfect fit. “Coach Satterfield certainly has the knowledge, passion, and expertise to lead our golf program,” Athletic Director Scott Neal says. “She pursues excellence, is strong in community relations, has a distinct balance between inspiring and challenging her golfers and clearly wants to lead a great golf program. She has a vision for the program, the character to see it through, and the initiative and resourcefulness to develop golfers who excel, lead and make a difference in society.” “Coach Satterfield inherits an award-winning legacy; I look forward to seeing the golf program continue to grow under her leadership,” says President and Head of School Dr. Larry A. Peevy. Satterfield was a three-sport athlete at White County, competing in golf, softball and basketball. While pursuing her degree at Truett McConnell, she was a member of the golf team that had many record-breaking seasons.