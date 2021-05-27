Cancel
Americans name new head coach

By Mike Ceide
WREG
 2021-05-27

MEMPHIS — This city's newest venture into professional sports, the Memphis Americans of the new National Indoor Soccer League, announcing its first head coach and first player on Wednesday. With the same man for both jobs. The Americans naming Corey Adamson as the team's player/coach with Adamson, a veteran of...

wreg.com
