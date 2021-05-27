Tua Tagovailoa: “My hip feels 10x better than it did last year.”
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa drew praises from teammate Mike Gisecki and head coach Brian Flores during a Wednesday press conference. Tua spent the offseason in South Florida organizing practices with his wide receivers twice a week at a local park. In addition to his check-ins at the team facility and gathering wide receivers for extra practices, Tagovailoa worked out at "PER4ORM" a training facility in Fort Lauderdale.wtug.com