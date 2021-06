After a slow start, the Hurricanes baseball team gained its stride, winning five of their last six games and increasingly by impressive numbers. Led by a terrific all-around defensive effort in the field by second baseman Augie Lambert (18), the ‘Canes settled down behind consistent pitching and steadily improved at the plate with better pitch selection and attention to mechanics. This past week they scored 31 runs in just two games and dominated Wednesday in a 15- 5 win against Davies to add to those totals.