Drew: I am fully vaccinated- can I visit my grandchildren?
A year ago, the coronavirus COVID-19 and its devastating effects were dominating the news and social media. The news daily spotlighted various infection hot spots in America and throughout the globe. The numbers of new infections and deaths were staggering. A majority of Americans were in a panic about how to safely live their daily lives, especially during the upcoming vacation season. Numerous questions and concerns surfaced – especially with airlines, hotels, theme parks, and cruise lines closing or implementing new COVID-19 restrictions. People wondered if a summer vacation was even an option. If so, where was it safe to travel? What safety measures should be taken if one chose to travel?www.birminghamtimes.com