Birmingham, AL

National Wildlife Federation Invests in Birmingham

By Birmingham Times
birminghamtimes.com
 23 days ago

Severe storms and torrential rain caused flash flooding in parts of central Alabama on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. From students to the elderly, several people had to be rescued by boat from floodwaters at an apartment complex in Homewood. In Birmingham, flash flooding submerged cars and excessive runoff from the heavy rainfall caused flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low-lying spots. Fortunately, there were no reports of severe injuries. But, with rainfall totals atop seven inches in parts of central Alabama that day, it is a soggy reminder to keep streets and storm drains clean. Here’s what we can all do to help.

www.birminghamtimes.com
