America’s Early Education System is Struggling. How to Fix It
It’s a crisis within a crisis: The pandemic has badly frayed America’s patchwork system of early education and child development. In Virginia, pre-kindergarten enrollment declined nearly 20 percent between the 2019 and 2020 school years—most dramatically among children in low-income families. San Antonio, Texas, saw the number of 4-year-olds enrolled in pre-K programs drop 30 percent. Many other cities and states have seen similarly alarming enrollment declines.www.birminghamtimes.com