Wednesday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results and Thursday’s schedule

Here are Wednesday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results as well as Thursday’s schedule.

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

BASEBALL

District 11 6A Semifinals

No. 5 Easton at No. 1 Emmaus. 4

No. 3 Parkland at No. 2 Liberty, 4

Class 5A Semifinals

No. 4 Pottsville at No. 1 PM East, 4

No. 3 ES South at No. 2 Southern Lehigh, 4

Class 4A Semifinals

No. 5 Central Catholic at No. 1 Northwestern, 4

No. 6 North Schuylkill at No. 2 Bethlehem Catholic, 4

Class 3A Semifinals

No. 4 Palmerton at No. 1 Notre Dame GP, 4

No. 3 Palisades at No. 2 Panther Valley, 4

Class 2A Semifinals

No. 3 Minersville at No. 2 Williams Valley, 4

No. 4 Shenandoah Valley at No. 1 Schuylkill Haven, 4:30

Class A Semifinals

No. 4 Notre Dame ES at No. 1 Tri Valley, 4:30

No. 3 Marian Catholic at No. 2 Nativity, 5

SOFTBALL

District 11 6A Quarterfinals

No. 8 Nazareth at No. 1 Freedom, 4

No. 5 Stroudsburg at No. 4 Whitehall, 4

No. 6 Easton at No. 3 Northampton, 4

No. 7 Emmaus at No. 2 Parkland, 4

Class 5A Semifinals

No. 4 ES South at No. 1 Bangor, 4

No. 3 Southern Lehigh at No. 2 PM East, 4

Class 4A Semifinals

No. 4 Wilson at No. 1 Northwestern, 4:30

No. 3 Blue Mountain at No. 2 Bethlehem Catholic, 4:30

Class 3A Semifinals

No. 4 Notre Dame GP at No. 1 Palmerton, 4

No. 3 Pine Grove at No. 2 North Schuylkill, 4

Class 2A Semifinals

No. 4 Mahanoy Area at No. 1 Williams Valley, 4

No. 3 Schuylkill Haven at No. 2 Minersville, 4

Class A Semifinals

No. 3 Notre Dame ES at No. 2 Nativity, 2

No. 5 Marian Catholic at No. 1 Tri Valley, 4:30

BOYS LACROSSE

District 11 Class 3A Final

No. 2 Parkland vs. No. 1 Emmaus, 7:30 — at Northampton H.S.

Class 2A Final

No. 3 Southern Lehigh vs. No. 1 Central Catholic, 5:30 — at Northampton H.S.

GIRLS LACROSSE

District 11 Class 3A Final

Freedom at Easton, 7

Class 2A Final

Southern Lehigh vs. Saucon Valley, 3:30 — at Northampton H.S.

SUMMER BASEBALL

Blue Mountain League

Berlinsville Braves at Hellertown Royals, 6

Northern Yankees at Keystone Precision Orioles, 6

Martin’s Creek at Limeport Bulls, 7:30

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

LOCAL GOLF

Brookside C.C.

Women’s 5-4-3 Tournament — 1. Illona Stauffer/Blair Couch/Meg Leister/Gail McIntyre -15 (118), 2. Diana White/Kim Orndorf/Lynn Noll/Linda Clark -8 (125), 3. Trudy Kleppinger/Sue Vitale/Monica Heffner/Maxine Yeager -2 (131), 4. Edythe Ressler/Bev Landis/Linda Palmo/Judy Reda +2 (135)

Hole-In-One

Jeff Horwith ... Iron Lakes C.C. ... No. 2 ... 128 Yards ... Pitching Wedge ... First of his career.

Vincent Frisby ... Allentown Municipal G.C. ... No. 5 ... 122 Yards ... 9-Iron ... First of his career.

LATE TUESDAY RESULTS

BOYS LACROSSE

District 11 2A Semifinals

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 17, SAUCON VALLEY 6

Saucon Valley 3-1-0-2 — 6

Central Catholic 6-5-5-1 — 17

SV: Goals: Owen Petite 3, Colin Johnson , Jake Kallinchock; Assists: Nick Magnotta, Mike Coraes; Saves: Sean Cherry 10; Shots 18; CC: Goals: Jack McGorry 4, Tyler Schifko 4, Sean Farrell 2, Josh Moyer 2, Augie Barr, Ben Scandone, Mason Maxsim, Nick Pomajevich, Caiden Shaffer; Assists: McGorry 3, Farrell 3, Scandone, Shaffer, Matt Odenthal, Maxsim; Saves: Davis Ike 10, Chris Pez 1: Shots: 40.

SUMMER BASEBALL

Blue Mountain League

EASTON FALCONS 7, MARTIN’S CREEK 0

Easton 012 004 x — 7

Martin’s Creek 000 000 x — 0

Gustofson (5), Sikora (1) and Stewart; Snyder (5), Karasek (1), and Gulick. WP: Gustofson. LP: Snyder. Notes: EF: Gustofson 5 IP, 0 R, 5 K. Horosko 2-3, 2 RBI. Durrah 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI. MC: Mazzie 3-3, 2B.