Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allentown, PA

Wednesday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results and Thursday’s schedule

By Morning Call Staff, The Morning Call
Posted by 
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 22 days ago

Here are Wednesday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results as well as Thursday’s schedule.

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

BASEBALL

District 11 6A Semifinals

No. 5 Easton at No. 1 Emmaus. 4

No. 3 Parkland at No. 2 Liberty, 4

Class 5A Semifinals

No. 4 Pottsville at No. 1 PM East, 4

No. 3 ES South at No. 2 Southern Lehigh, 4

Class 4A Semifinals

No. 5 Central Catholic at No. 1 Northwestern, 4

No. 6 North Schuylkill at No. 2 Bethlehem Catholic, 4

Class 3A Semifinals

No. 4 Palmerton at No. 1 Notre Dame GP, 4

No. 3 Palisades at No. 2 Panther Valley, 4

Class 2A Semifinals

No. 3 Minersville at No. 2 Williams Valley, 4

No. 4 Shenandoah Valley at No. 1 Schuylkill Haven, 4:30

Class A Semifinals

No. 4 Notre Dame ES at No. 1 Tri Valley, 4:30

No. 3 Marian Catholic at No. 2 Nativity, 5

SOFTBALL

District 11 6A Quarterfinals

No. 8 Nazareth at No. 1 Freedom, 4

No. 5 Stroudsburg at No. 4 Whitehall, 4

No. 6 Easton at No. 3 Northampton, 4

No. 7 Emmaus at No. 2 Parkland, 4

Class 5A Semifinals

No. 4 ES South at No. 1 Bangor, 4

No. 3 Southern Lehigh at No. 2 PM East, 4

Class 4A Semifinals

No. 4 Wilson at No. 1 Northwestern, 4:30

No. 3 Blue Mountain at No. 2 Bethlehem Catholic, 4:30

Class 3A Semifinals

No. 4 Notre Dame GP at No. 1 Palmerton, 4

No. 3 Pine Grove at No. 2 North Schuylkill, 4

Class 2A Semifinals

No. 4 Mahanoy Area at No. 1 Williams Valley, 4

No. 3 Schuylkill Haven at No. 2 Minersville, 4

Class A Semifinals

No. 3 Notre Dame ES at No. 2 Nativity, 2

No. 5 Marian Catholic at No. 1 Tri Valley, 4:30

BOYS LACROSSE

District 11 Class 3A Final

No. 2 Parkland vs. No. 1 Emmaus, 7:30 — at Northampton H.S.

Class 2A Final

No. 3 Southern Lehigh vs. No. 1 Central Catholic, 5:30 — at Northampton H.S.

GIRLS LACROSSE

District 11 Class 3A Final

Freedom at Easton, 7

Class 2A Final

Southern Lehigh vs. Saucon Valley, 3:30 — at Northampton H.S.

SUMMER BASEBALL

Blue Mountain League

Berlinsville Braves at Hellertown Royals, 6

Northern Yankees at Keystone Precision Orioles, 6

Martin’s Creek at Limeport Bulls, 7:30

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

LOCAL GOLF

Brookside C.C.

Women’s 5-4-3 Tournament — 1. Illona Stauffer/Blair Couch/Meg Leister/Gail McIntyre -15 (118), 2. Diana White/Kim Orndorf/Lynn Noll/Linda Clark -8 (125), 3. Trudy Kleppinger/Sue Vitale/Monica Heffner/Maxine Yeager -2 (131), 4. Edythe Ressler/Bev Landis/Linda Palmo/Judy Reda +2 (135)

Hole-In-One

Jeff Horwith ... Iron Lakes C.C. ... No. 2 ... 128 Yards ... Pitching Wedge ... First of his career.

Vincent Frisby ... Allentown Municipal G.C. ... No. 5 ... 122 Yards ... 9-Iron ... First of his career.

LATE TUESDAY RESULTS

BOYS LACROSSE

District 11 2A Semifinals

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 17, SAUCON VALLEY 6

Saucon Valley 3-1-0-2 — 6

Central Catholic 6-5-5-1 — 17

SV: Goals: Owen Petite 3, Colin Johnson , Jake Kallinchock; Assists: Nick Magnotta, Mike Coraes; Saves: Sean Cherry 10; Shots 18; CC: Goals: Jack McGorry 4, Tyler Schifko 4, Sean Farrell 2, Josh Moyer 2, Augie Barr, Ben Scandone, Mason Maxsim, Nick Pomajevich, Caiden Shaffer; Assists: McGorry 3, Farrell 3, Scandone, Shaffer, Matt Odenthal, Maxsim; Saves: Davis Ike 10, Chris Pez 1: Shots: 40.

SUMMER BASEBALL

Blue Mountain League

EASTON FALCONS 7, MARTIN’S CREEK 0

Easton 012 004 x — 7

Martin’s Creek 000 000 x — 0

Gustofson (5), Sikora (1) and Stewart; Snyder (5), Karasek (1), and Gulick. WP: Gustofson. LP: Snyder. Notes: EF: Gustofson 5 IP, 0 R, 5 K. Horosko 2-3, 2 RBI. Durrah 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI. MC: Mazzie 3-3, 2B.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
1K+
Followers
871
Post
506K+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allentown, PA
Sports
City
Minersville, PA
City
Northampton, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Sports
County
Lehigh County, PA
City
Nazareth, PA
City
Easton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Emmaus, PA
City
Bethlehem, PA
City
Pottsville, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Sports
Northampton, PA
Sports
City
Allentown, PA
City
Schuylkill Haven, PA
City
Whitehall, PA
City
Stroudsburg, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Farrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Lehigh Valley#Central Catholic#Bethlehem Catholic#Notre Dame Es#Southern Lehigh#Northampton H S Girls#Blue Mountain League#Hellertown Royals#Iron Lakes C C#Allentown Municipal G C#Martin S Creek 0 Easton#Wp#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
Lacrosse
News Break
Sports
Related
Pen Argyl, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Pen Argyl’s Collin McKeague found the joys of playing in a pass-happy offense

Collin McKeague did not struggle to get open during Thursday’s 50th annual McDonald’s All-Star Football Classic at Nazareth’s Andrew Leh Stadium. The Pen Argyl senior did find it hard to describe the ability of Phillipsburg’s Matt Garatty, who threw three touchdown passes, two to McKeague, and completed 23 of 40 passes for 407 yards for the Gold team. “He made some NFL-type plays,” McKeague ...
Northampton, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Northampton’s rematch against Parkland highlights Friday night card at Cedar Beach Showcase

It has been three months, but the disappointment hasn’t totally disappeared for the Northampton boys basketball team. In the District 11 Class 6A semifinals at PPL Center on March 8, the Konkrete Kids jumped out to a 15-0 lead over Parkland. Northampton, however, couldn’t sustain the fast start and trailed 30-28 after three quarters. The K-Kids then failed to score over nearly the first four ...
Philadelphia, PAThe Morning Call

Lehigh Valley wins again to reach Carpenter Cup baseball semifinals

Justin Johnson likes his slider in tight situations. Problem was, it wasn’t working too well on Friday, when his Lehigh Valley Carpenter Cup teammates were depending on the pitcher from Easton High School to close out a tight quarterfinal contest against Olympic Colonial at FDR Park. So he just went to his fastball more, pitched to contact and gave a team that did all its scoring in the first ...