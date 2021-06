A significant part of the American West, Rocky Mountain National Park is one of the most popular national parks in the United States. Created in 1915, it covers over 1,300 square miles within two states: Colorado and Wyoming. The park has a vast array of geological features, including rock formations, waterfalls, and high plateaus. The climate ranges from warm summers to cold winters, which makes it an ideal location for year-round recreational activities. In other words, it is a fantastic place to visit and take in nature in all its glory. But what should you consider when preparing for your trip?