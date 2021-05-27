Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chicago Cubs-Pittsburgh Runs

yourvalley.net
 2021-05-27

Cubs second. Rafael Ortega walks. David Bote homers to center field. Rafael Ortega scores. Eric Sogard singles to shallow center field. Trevor Williams singles to shallow right field. Eric Sogard to second. Joc Pederson flies out to deep center field to Bryan Reynolds. Eric Sogard to third. Kris Bryant singles to center field. Trevor Williams to second. Eric Sogard scores. Javier Baez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Kris Bryant out at second. Trevor Williams to third. Ian Happ flies out to deep right center field to Gregory Polanco.

www.yourvalley.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gregory Polanco
Person
Ben Gamel
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Eric Sogard
Person
David Bote
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Rafael Ortega
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Cubs Pittsburgh#Cubs 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Rafael Ortega in Center, Eric Sogard at Second

It’s a late one, tonight, and the Cubs are at the front-end of four straight games against one of the toughest teams in MLB (the Dodgers) at their home ball park. A right-hander, Walker Buehler, is on the mound for the Dodgers, and he’ll be opposed by Zach Davies and the following Chicago Cubs.
MLBvavel.com

Highlights and runs: New York Mets 5-2 Chicago Cubs in 2021 MLB

Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM. Continue visiting the portal so you don't miss any detail of the most relevant national and international sport. After a fairly close duel, everything was defined in the fourth inning with a great hit by Smith. It was the first of the series.
MLBChicago Tribune

Chicago Cubs have the tying run thrown out at home in the 9th in a 3-2 loss to the New York Mets

NEW YORK — Chicago Cubs outfielder Jake Marisnick didn’t slow down as he headed toward home plate. Third base coach Willie Harris emphatically sent him on Eric Sogard’s single to the right-center-field gap with one out in the ninth inning Tuesday night at Citi Field. Marisnick, representing the tying run, was easily thrown out on an aggressive play that didn’t pay off for the Cubs in a 3-2 loss to the New York Mets.
MLBbettorsinsider.com

MLB Monday: @RicksPicks44 joins BI for baseball, picking the run total for Cleveland Indians at Chicago Cubs

Projected Starters: Aaron Civale and Adbert Alzolay. The National League Central is heating up, with a tie at the top between the Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers with records at 40-32. The Indians are having a quietly good season, sitting 2.5 games back of the Chicago White Sox and 2 games back in the wild card race. As we approach the midway point of the season, both of these teams could use a sweep in this shortened two-game series here.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 6/24

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Zach Davies, Bullpen Combine for MLB's 7th No-Hitter

LOS ANGELES — Still think Zach Davies isn’t a key member of a playoff rotation?. Davies had six no-hit innings of response to that notion for anyone watching late Thursday night as he and the Cubs’ three-headed, late-inning bullpen monster of Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin and Craig Kimbrel combined on the seventh no-hitter in major league baseball this season.
MLBlastwordonsports.com

Brewers Edge Diamondbacks

PHOENIX, June 23 — Brandon Woodruff struck out nine and walked two in seven innings while allowing one run on three hits as the Milwaukee Brewers downed the Arizona Diamondbacks, 3–2, Wednesday afternoon. Woodruff also drove in a run with a single in the fifth. Both teams were hitless until...
MLBFOX Sports

Gutierrez scheduled to start for Cincinnati against Atlanta

Atlanta Braves (35-39, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (37-36, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Drew Smyly (4-3, 5.11 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (3-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Atlanta will face off on Friday. The...
MLBdallassun.com

Four Cubs pitchers combine to no-hit Dodgers

Chicago's Zach Davies, Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin and Craig Kimbrel combined on the seventh no-hitter of the major league season, leading the Cubs to a 4-0 win over the host Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday. It was the 17th no-hitter in Cubs history but the first thrown by more than...
MLBdarnews.com

Cubs combine on record-tying 7th no-hitter of MLB season

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Zach Davies and three Chicago Cubs relievers combined for the seventh no-hitter in the majors this year, blanking the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 Thursday night and tying the record for most in a single baseball season since 1900. The Dodgers drew eight walks, getting at least...
MLBsouthernillinoisnow.com

Cubs toss combined no-hitter

UNDATED (AP) — And now there are seven. The Chicago Cubs have authored the seventh no-hitter of the major league season, doing it against the defending World Series champs. Zach Davies combined with three relievers on the no-no as the Cubs beat the Dodgers, 4-0. The Cubs did it despite...
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Brandon Belt, Adam Duvall, Kolten Wong

Before you ask, Wander Franco is rostered in too many leagues to consider for this waiver-wire article. If he’s still available, stop reading — don’t even finish this sentence — and claim him. As we witnessed with Jarred Kelenic last month, even a “can’t-miss prospect” can struggle in their first major-league action. However, the 20-year-old prodigy possesses league-winning upside right out of the gate.
MLBrotoballer.com

FanDuel MLB DFS Lineup Picks (6/25/21): Daily Fantasy Baseball Advice

FanDuel’s main slate Friday features 13 games, as there are two afternoon games and Game 2 of the Phillies-Mets doubleheader is also off the slate. However, we naturally have plenty of choices to work on both the pitching and hitting side, even though there are only a handful of what could be considered aces in action.