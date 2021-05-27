Cancel
New Cambria, KS

Keith Wayne Davis

Salina Journal
 22 days ago

New Cambria - Keith Wayne Davis, 69, of New Cambria, Kansas, passed away at his home on Friday, May 21st. Keith was born in Leavenworth, Kansas on July 3, 1951, the son of the late David Keith and Beverly Jane (Brown) Davis. On July 5, 1975 he was united in marriage to Susan Ludwig. Keith graduated from Barton County Community College with a degree in Technical Drafting. After serving with the U.S. Army in Vietnam, he worked as an engineering technician, ultimately retiring from the City of Salina in 2011.

www.salina.com
