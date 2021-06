MINNEAPOLIS — Protestors blocked off roads while police worked to clear barriers and reopen Uptown's streets on Tuesday night. For several weeks the community has been protesting the killing of Winston Smith, shot by two deputies working for the U.S. Marshal's North Star Fugitive Task Force on June 3. Law enforcement officials say they were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on Smith, who had missed a sentencing hearing where he was due to serve a four-year prison term.