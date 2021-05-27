Cancel
Clark County, NV

Clark County School District Adjusts Mask Guidelines on Last Day of School

By jshaffer
KDWN
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clark County School District has announced that fully vaccinated students and staff are no longer required to wear masks in most situations under new guidelines. The district said the new policy will go into effect June 1 with the approval of the Southern Nevada Health District. The change comes after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced people vaccinated against COVID-19 do not have to wear masks in indoor or outdoor settings. Officials say the new policy states that any students or staff members who are outside do not have to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. Masks are still required on school buses and at graduation ceremonies.

kdwn.com
