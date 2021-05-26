Diabetes Vaccine Shows Promise of Preserving Insulin Production in Clinical Trials
For about a century, people with type 1 diabetes have been relying on exogenous insulin therapy to keep them alive from the time of their diagnosis to the end of their lives. And before the discovery of insulin as a treatment for diabetes in 1922, people with this condition typically died of it at a young age, because their bodies attacked and killed their own insulin-producing cells and they wer no longer able to regulate their blood sugar levels.