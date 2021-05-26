Diabetes Vaccine Shows Promise of Preserving Insulin Production in Clinical Trials

MANCHESTER, N.H. — QUESTION:“Why would we give these to our children before the trials end, and will you be vaccinating your own children?” – Megan Mitchell. ANSWER: “The trials are ongoing as long as people are getting the vaccine because we’re still collecting data. You know, the CDC and FDA don’t want to stop collecting data after the vaccine's safety is demonstrated, because we just want to get as much information as we can. However, the trial to conclude safety and effectiveness is complete. That recently finished in April, 2,200 children ages 12 to 15 with no cases of Anaphylaxis – only flu-like symptoms – and good efficacy for preventing COVID-19. So, will I vaccinate my own children? My children are one and three, and I will vaccinate them when it is safe to so do. I believe in this science, I really want the pandemic to end, I think any step we can take toward achieving that goal when it’s safe to do so. Which, the more I learn about this process, the more I trust it and I absolutely will be vaccinating my little ones when the vaccine is approved for their age group.”