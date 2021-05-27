Severe Weather Statement issued for Norton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Norton THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN NORTON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern Kansas.