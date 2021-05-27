Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in North Platte. Target Area: Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT/830 PM MDT/ FOR NORTHEASTERN PERKINS...SOUTHEASTERN KEITH AND WESTERN LINCOLN COUNTIES At 908 PM CDT/808 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles north of Sutherland to near Wallace, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sutherland, Hershey, Paxton, Wallace, Elsie, Dickens, Sarben, Sutherland Reservoir State Recreation Area, Grainton, Coker, O`Fallons, Nevens, Big Bald Hill and Birdwood. This includes the following highways Highway 97 between mile markers 6 and 16. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 140 and 173. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH