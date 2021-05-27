Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hale, Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hale; Lamb The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Hale County in northwestern Texas East central Lamb County in northwestern Texas * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 908 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles west of Hale Center, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plainview, Hale Center, Cotton Center, Halfway and Seth Ward. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH