Frost Advisory issued for Florence, Forest, Vilas by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Cold-sensitive outdoor plants should be covered or brought indoors. Target Area: Florence; Forest; Vilas FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures in the 30s may result in some frost formation. * WHERE...Vilas, Florence and Forest Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm cold-sensitive vegetation.alerts.weather.gov