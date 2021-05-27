West Windsor North defeats Jackson Memorial in CJG3 boys tennis quarterfinals

3-West Morris (14-4) at 1-Summit (15-0), 4:30 p.m. Summit defeated North Warren, 18-0, in the first round. The Hilltoppers built a 14-0 halftime lead against an overmatched opponent, showing both its depth and sportsmanship. Thirteen players scored, many of them players who rarely saw the field against top-flight competition; defeated Montville, 13-3, by again charging out to a substantial first-half lead, this time 12-1. Dylan Sebastian scored three goals and had two assists, Michael Bonomo had two goals and one assist and sparingly used faceoff man Matt Erman won six of 9 at the X; defeated Sparta, 13-4, in the semifinals by pulling away from a 6-4 lead at the half. Luke Dinola connected on four goals and one assist, Bonomo and Sebastian each had three and one, Will O’Connell made nine saves, and Jake Rainero was 17 of 21 on faceoffs.