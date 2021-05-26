Cancel
Tuesday's prep highlights: Salt Fork track sweeps VVC titles

By SCOTT RICHEY srichey@news-gazette.com
The News-Gazette
 29 days ago

➜ Armstrong-Potomac 7, Hoopeston Area 4. A-P had a seven-run lead before Hoopeston Area got on the board, and the Trojans were able to withstand a late comeback attempt by the Cornjerkers for the Vermilion Valley Conference win. Jayce Townsend led A-P (6-8) at the plate, going 2 of 2 with three RBI. Kollin Asbury got the win after giving up three runs — just one earned — on three hits and striking out nine in 5 2/3 innings. Mason Rush was 1 of 1 with an RBI and a run scored for Hoopeston Area (3-13).

