What are monopods and why do I need one? A monopod is an extremely handy piece of equipment that photographers of all levels can put to good use. Similar to (but different from) their famous three-legged cousin, the tripod, monopods are a single-leg support for mounting your camera on. While they may not be as stable as tripods, the best monopods shine in their portability and speedy setup. They tend to be lighter, can be set up quickly and are easier to use when you need to make quick camera movements to capture objects in motion. When you need a steadier shot than you can achieve by simply hand-holding your camera, but don’t have the room for a tripod (or the time required to set one up), a monopod can save the day.