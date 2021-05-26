newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Northborough, MA

Trash & Recycling Holiday Delay Reminder - Week of May 31st

northborough.ma.us
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to the Monday holiday, trash and recycling collection will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week. Trash is picked up each week, recycling is collected every other week. Click on the street list to determine which day your trash is picked up and which week (A or B) your recycling will be collected.

www.town.northborough.ma.us
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westborough, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Northborough, MA
City
Westborough, MA
Northborough, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recyclables#Memorial Day#Home Delivery#Trash Collection#Plastic Bags#Ace Hardware#Payt Bags Please#Wegmans#Hannaford#Bay State Commons#Westborough Rocky#Westborough Stop Shop#Republic Services#Variety Store#Northborough Trash Bags#Bulk Item Labels#Turnpike Road#Main Street#Online#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Recycling
Related
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants seek extension of COVID-19 relief measures

To-go cocktail sales and caps on fees charged by third-party delivery services have helped restaurants keep the lights on while their operations have been limited during the COVID-19 crisis, restaurant owners said Monday as they made the case for extending those temporary measures beyond the current state of emergency. To...
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Seacoast Current

Mass. to Lift COVID-19 Restrictions May 29

With the state on track to vaccinate at least 4.1 million residents by the first week of June, Massachusetts leaders are lifting virtually all COVID-19 restrictions just in time for Memorial Day weekend. On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced that their face covering order will...
Massachusetts Statewiltonbulletin.com

Large brush fire scorches western Massachusetts

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — An 800-acre (324-hectare) brush fire in western Massachusetts that started late last week is thought to be the largest in the state in more than a decade, a state official said Monday. The East Mountain fire in the Clarksburg State Forest that started Friday is...
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Active Berkshire Wildland Fire Is Largest In Massachusetts In 12 Years

Massachusetts officials say an ongoing wildland fire in Northern Berkshire County is the state’s largest in over a decade. The East Mountain Fire began as a brushfire in Williamstown on Friday, and has spread thanks to wind events over into the Clarksburg State Forest. More than 120 firefighters from 19 surrounding towns and state units are attempting to contain it. Williamstown Fire Chief Craig Pedercini spoke Monday afternoon.
Westborough, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Westborough residents celebrate Earth Day

WESTBOROUGH – Community members across the region have stepped out with trash bags, gloves and grabber tools recently to pick up trash in observance of Earth Day. As a number of local groups have organized clean-up days and other initiatives, Community Advocate reader Mary Jo Herter recently spotted Elise and Colin Svec in town cleaning up trash with their parents at Westborough’s Gilmore Pond.
Westborough, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Westborough Garden Club volunteers gear up for spring sale and town projects

Westborough Garden Club’s plant sale is Saturday, May 22, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. at Hastings Elementary School. WESTBOROUGH – With spring fully upon us, green and brown stalks of perennials are pushing themselves up from the ground, shaking off their winter’s slumber. The daffodils, forsythia, tulips, bluebells and other cool weather plants are blooming, reaching for sun’s warming rays. The scent of freshly spread cedar mulch is easy to recognize as it dances with the breezes that also carry the delicate perfumes of lilacs and hyacinths. The bees have also started to get to work; diving into the center of each budding flower to then emerge wearing pollen like a badge of honor. Birds and squirrels do their daily patrols of yards, trees and bushes, to find tasty treats and items to make their nests. The natural world outside is busy this time of year, doing all of this while we type away at laptops, watch our children’s soccer games and check out the latest on social media apps.
Massachusetts Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Resorts in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Cape Cod, a peninsula off southeast Massachusetts, is a year-round destination, with quaint villages offering opportunities to soak in the area’s natural beauty. Sunbathing and whale watching are just as readily accessible as dining at an award-winning restaurant and playing a round of golf. A Cape Cod getaway is one you’ll remember, especially at one of these top resorts – bookable with Culture Trip.
Massachusetts Statethequincysun.com

All Massachusetts Business Restrictions Ending May 29

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced that all pandemic-related restrictions on businesses would be lifted effective May 29, two months ahead of schedule. The state will also update its mask rules to match the newest federal guidance, meaning fully vaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear them in most places.
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

Here’s what happens May 29 as Massachusetts lifts most COVID-19 restrictions

Massachusetts will lift nearly all COVID-19 restrictions on May 29, moving up the reopening timeline by about two months. The state’s current mask order will be rescinded on that date, with Massachusetts aligning with the guidance for fully vaccinated people issued last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Masks will still be required in some settings, including on public transportation, and businesses can set their own requirements for vaccinations and masking.
Westborough, MAthegraftonnews.com

Opinion: Bano: Supports Mass General Brigham care center in Westborough

At Mass General Brigham facilities, my family and I have received medical care beyond expectations. Unsatisfied with local providers, for different reasons, my entire extended family and I ended up seeking care in Boston. We all now travel over an hour for every medical appointment. At Mass General Brigham facilities, everything from customer service to medical care has been exceptional. The staff is so highly trained, including in sharing their knowledge. Being treated with dignity, as though my issues matter, makes the drive worth it. That’s why I’m supporting their plan to bring the same quality of care closer to North Grafton.
Massachusetts StateSentinel & Enterprise

Key dates in Massachusetts reopening, end of coronavirus restrictions

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced a series of key dates moving up the end of coronavirus-era mandates on mask-wearing and restrictions on businesses by two full months as virus cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to recede. Here’s the Bay State’s updated timeline:. May 18. Youth and amateur sports: Players...
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

Take a look at the new mask guidance in Massachusetts

The Baker administration on Monday said that starting May 29, fully vaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear a mask or socially distance indoors or outdoors in most settings, following a similar announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week. Until then, individuals are still required...
MetroWest Daily News

One of Westborough's Stop & Shop stores to close next month

WESTBOROUGH – After many years in business, one of Stop & Shop's grocery stores in Westborough will be closing its doors next month. “Stop & Shop has made the difficult decision not to renew the lease for our Westborough, Mass. store at 290 Turnpike Rd. as the store was not meeting financial expectations,” said a spokesperson for Stop & Shop in a statement. The chain intends to operate that store through June 17 and all associates will have the opportunity to transfer to other area Stop & Shop locations, she said.