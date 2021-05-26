Trash & Recycling Holiday Delay Reminder - Week of May 31st

Westborough Garden Club’s plant sale is Saturday, May 22, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. at Hastings Elementary School. WESTBOROUGH – With spring fully upon us, green and brown stalks of perennials are pushing themselves up from the ground, shaking off their winter’s slumber. The daffodils, forsythia, tulips, bluebells and other cool weather plants are blooming, reaching for sun’s warming rays. The scent of freshly spread cedar mulch is easy to recognize as it dances with the breezes that also carry the delicate perfumes of lilacs and hyacinths. The bees have also started to get to work; diving into the center of each budding flower to then emerge wearing pollen like a badge of honor. Birds and squirrels do their daily patrols of yards, trees and bushes, to find tasty treats and items to make their nests. The natural world outside is busy this time of year, doing all of this while we type away at laptops, watch our children’s soccer games and check out the latest on social media apps.