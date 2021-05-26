Goodwill Joins in Honoring Veterans and Military Families on Memorial Day
You can join Goodwill in honoring our military veterans in a number of ways:. If you are an employer, consider hiring a veteran:. Find out how you can help a veteran get a job, by contacting our Veterans Services team at (513) 631-4500. Annually, Goodwill helps almost 600 veterans a year to get jobs in the community, thanks to our wonderful community employers who are looking for highly qualified and enthusiastic team members for their workforce needs.www.cincinnatigoodwill.org