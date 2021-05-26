newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Goodwill Joins in Honoring Veterans and Military Families on Memorial Day

cincinnatigoodwill.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can join Goodwill in honoring our military veterans in a number of ways:. If you are an employer, consider hiring a veteran:. Find out how you can help a veteran get a job, by contacting our Veterans Services team at (513) 631-4500. Annually, Goodwill helps almost 600 veterans a year to get jobs in the community, thanks to our wonderful community employers who are looking for highly qualified and enthusiastic team members for their workforce needs.

www.cincinnatigoodwill.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Veterans#Thank You Veterans#Memorial Service#Community Service#Memorial Day Weekend#Veterans Services#Ohio Valley Goodwill#Military Families#Deployed Service Members#Team Members#Deployed Troops#Meaningful Employment#Drop Off Letters#Employers#Care Packages#Barriers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Jobs
Related
Militarybigrapidsnews.com

Social Security honors military heroes

On Memorial Day, our nation honors military service members who have given their lives for our country. As former President Franklin D. Roosevelt once said, "Those who have long enjoyed such privileges as we enjoy forget in time that men [and women] have died to win them." This is why...
Peabody, MADaily Item

Peabody veterans honored with graveside flags in preparation for Memorial Day observation

PEABODY — The city kicked off its 2021 Memorial Day observances Saturday with the annual flagging of veterans’ graves at city cemeteries. Flagging – which involves placing American flags on veterans’ graves – is a longstanding tradition to preserve and honor the memory of deceased military members who have served their country honorably. American flags are placed on the left side of veterans’ graves in respect of their dignity.
MuseumsPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Behringer-Crawford Museum offering free admission this summer to active-duty military and families

Active-duty military personnel and their families can enjoy free admission to Behringer-Crawford Museum this summer as part of the 202l Blue Star Museums program. The program launches on Saturday, May 18, Armed Forces Day, and ends on Sunday, September 5. It is available for those currently serving in the United States military — Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard — as well as members of the reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.
Militarystmarynow.com

Tips on how to show appreciation to the military

United States military personnel serve both domestically and abroad. Active-duty personnel are following in the footsteps of retired veterans and protecting the freedoms of their fellow Americans while also playing a vital role in protecting millions of non-Americans across the globe. Military personnel make myriad sacrifices every day. Recognition of...
MilitaryJackson County Pilot

Local vets eligible for assistance

Local veterans and their family members interested in starting their own businesses are eligible for assistance through the Veterans Business Outreach Center in Minnesota. The VBOC program, which is supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration, provides a number of services designed to help active-duty military personnel, veterans and their family members launch and grow a business.
Durham, NCdconc.gov

Veteran Services to Honor Fallen Heroes During Virtual Memorial Day Event

Durham, N.C. – Residents and visitors planning to observe Memorial Day 2021 are invited to join Durham County Veteran Services as they commemorate the national day of mourning with a virtual ceremony in the morning on Monday, May 31, 2021. The annual remembrance honoring America’s military services members who died...
Militaryrecordpatriot.com

Record Patriot celebrating veterans and active duty member of the armed forces

The Benzie County Record Patriot is celebrating active members and veterans of the armed forces, and is seeking submissions from veterans, active members and their families. The Record Patriot will have a special page listing the names of veterans and active duty members of the armed forces in the May 26 edition of the paper. Veterans and active duty members can submit their names, branch of military, where they served and years of service, along with a photo, to be placed on the page to scard@poioneergroup.com.
Family RelationshipsDallas News

How national retailers can support military families

I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to our military families for their service to our country. No one demonstrates a more selfless pledge to making the United States of America better for all than our military community. In doing so, military families are often on the move and need to recreate a feeling of home in new surroundings.
Spanish Fork, UTservedaily.com

Honoring Local Women Veterans

What do you think of when you hear the word Veteran? For most people, they see the elderly gentleman with a baseball cap that reads WWII Veteran. But there are more than 6,000 women veterans in Utah. In the last 103 years women have gone from not being able to legally serve their country to being able to be fighter jet pilots.
Festivalladailypost.com

Today Is Armed Forces Day: A Chance To Thank Veterans

Today is Armed Forces Day. This special holiday creates an opportunity for people all over the world to come together and thank the men and women of the United States Armed Forces. First conceived by President Harry S. Truman, the holiday was established in 1949. Providing a single day celebration...
Houston, TXswoonmemorial.com

ANNUAL MEMORIAL DAY WREATH PRESENTATION TO HONOR FALLEN VETERANS

On Monday, May 1 st at 9:30 AM, the Downtown Rotary Club of Houston honored fallen. veterans during their 4 th Annual Memorial Day Wreath Presentation at Houston National. Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr. (77038). Organized annually by Downtown Rotary Club of Houston Veteran’s Committee spearheaded. by Combat...
FestivalEvening Star

How Memorial Day and Veterans Day differ from each other

Memorial Day and Veterans Day each honor the military, though the two holidays are not the same. Memorial Day, which is celebrated annually on the last Monday in May, honors the brave men and women who lost their lives while serving in the American military. Many communities host memorial ceremonies honoring their fallen soldiers on Memorial Day, ensuring such soldiers’ bravery and sacrifices are never forgotten. While many people now view Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, the weekend should not be celebrated without also pausing to reflect on and recognize the military personnel who lost their lives in defense of freedom and the American way of life.
PoliticsKansas City Star

Honoring and remembering our fallen service members for Memorial Day

The first warm days of spring in Michigan are always so exciting to celebrate. It is reminder that Memorial Day weekend is on the way as well as the kickoff for summer. For me and my family, those first few warm days are beautiful, but also a reminder that Memorial Day is a painful reminder of our loss. My family and I are what is known as a Gold Star family. Gold Star families are families who have tragically lost a U.S. service member while serving during a time of conflict. For Gold Star families, Memorial Day is the day we honor and remember the ultimate sacrifice of our fallen service member. It is a very painful day.
FestivalMarysville Journal-Tribune

an editorial – Memorial Day honors deceased military service members

Memorial Day is Monday and it is meant to be a more somber holiday since it honors those men and women who have given their lives in the military service of their country. It used to be on May 30 each year and continued on that date for decades until 1971 when the Uniform Monday Holiday Act of Congress took effect making it the last Monday of May. Consequently it can occur as early as May 25, depending on the calendar. Many consider it the unofficial beginning of summer.
AdvocacyDaily Times

Digital and Virtual Ways to Give Back to Military and Veterans

(Statepoint) While there are certain holidays and events each year dedicated to members of the U.S. military, the need to support veterans and active-duty military members and their families is an ongoing effort. The good news is that there are plenty of ways you can give back all year long...