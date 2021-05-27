Andrew Mangiapane makes bold Team Canada debut

It seems to be harped on constantly when discussing the Calgary Flames, but no matter how you slice it, there is no denying that the 2020-21 season was an outright disaster. Despite a disappointing exit at the hands of the Dallas Stars in the 2020 Playoffs, it appeared they had taken a big step in the right direction, given that they were just seconds away from going up 3-1 in a series against a team that went on to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.