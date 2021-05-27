Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Andrew Mangiapane makes bold Team Canada debut

By Paige Siewert
flamesnation.ca
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalgary Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane emerged from a six-day travel quarantine and made his presence known on Latvian ice on Wednesday. After wrapping up the regular season with the Flames, Mangiapane hopped on a plane the following day to represent his home country for the first time in his hockey career. In his first game for Team Canada, he found his way on the scoresheet to help the team achieve a 4-2 victory over Norway at the IIHF World Championship.

flamesnation.ca
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Henrique
Person
Andrew Mangiapane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Canada#Latvian#Iihf Media#Canadian Division#The Iihf Group B#Tsn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
News Break
Ice Hockey
Country
Norway
News Break
NHL
Country
Canada
News Break
Hockey
Country
Germany
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLchatsports.com

Two goals from Mangiapane sends Canada to gold medal game

The little man had a big game, again, at the World Championship in Latvia. Andrew Mangiapane had two goals in Canada’s semi-final game against the United States to power them to a 4-2 victory and a berth in the gold medal game on Sunday. WHAT A PASS!. ud83dudea8 Andrew Mangiapane...
NHLHerald-Palladium

Mangiapane, Canada beat US 4-2 in world hockey semifinals

RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Andrew Mangiapane scored two goals to help Canada beat the United States 4-2 on Saturday in the semifinals of hockey’s world championship. Mangiapane has seven goals and four assists in six games since joining Canada midway through the preliminary round. Canada started the tournament with three straight losses, but has five wins and a shootout loss since Mangiapane was added to the mix.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Canada Approves Border Exemption For NHL Playoff Teams

The Canadian government and the NHL didn’t let the weekend stop them from continuing work on a resolution to allow NHL teams to bypass current border restrictions. With the North Division finals potentially ending as early as Monday night, an agreement has been made to allow the victor to travel for road games to the United States and for American teams to cross into Canada. CBC News was the first to report that a federal travel exemption has been enacted for the final two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
NHLsouthernillinoisnow.com

Canada opens border to US NHL teams

UNDATED (AP) — The NHL has received an exemption from Canadian health officials to allow cross-border travel for teams starting in the semifinal round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The ruling means the West Division playoff champion will be allowed into Canada to play the North Division winner. Teams will...
NHLiihf.com

Mangiapane gets MVP

Andrew Mangiapane was named as the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship MVP after his arrival sparked Canada’s golden run. The 25-year-old Flames forward arrived in Riga for his first taste of IIHF play and joined a roster limping on 0-and-3 after a nightmare start. But Mangiapane galvanised the team, forming an instant partnership with Connor Brown and Adam Henrique to prompt a revival that took the Canadians all the way to the big prize. Mangiapane shared top spot in the goalscoring race with seven tallies in that run and had a further five helpers.
NHLchatsports.com

FTB: You can still cheer for Team Canada

No, I make no illusion this is more than small comfort for the continued failings of the Maple Leafs, but there is still a team wearing the Maple Leaf you can cheer for!. Team Canada defeated the Olympic Russian team (or whatever they are called, as they still are banned from playing as “Russia” because of doping) with an overtime goal by the Flames’ Andrew Mangiapane.
NHLmorns.ca

Like it or not, Montreal is ‘Canada’s Team’ this NHL season

It’s been a tough week to be Canadian. Some people want to cancel Canada Day. There was outrage in Toronto on Tuesday night when the country’s most-identifiable landmark, the CN Tower, lit up in red, white and blue to honour the Montreal Canadiens being the sole Canadian team to reach the semi-finals of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Snapshots: Martinook, Mangiapane, Reilly

Hurricanes winger Jordan Martinook is set to hit the open market this summer but he’s hoping it doesn’t come to that. In his end-of-season media availability (video link), the 28-year-old made it clear that he’s hoping to remain with Carolina:. I want to see it through. I think we’re right...
NHLSportsnet.ca

June. 15: Are the Habs Canada's team?

Caroline and Lina discuss whether the Habs are Canada's team and they are joined by Chet Buchanan and Josh Goldberg. Caroline, Lindsey, and Lina are joined by the first woman to be drafted in the OHL, Taya Currie. They also discuss the Stanley Cup Playoffs, including game 4 between the Jets and Canadiens.
Sportsdaltigers.ca

Donovan selected to Team Canada

Second-year men’s volleyball player Michael Donovan has earned a spot on Volleyball Canada’s 2021 U21 team. Things were a little different this year when it came to selecting Volleyball Canada’s national teams. In lieu of in-person tryouts, prospective players submitted highlight and skill videos and physical testing data to GMTM, dubbed ‘The Athlete Exposure Platform’ to be reviewed by the selection committee.
NHLchatsports.com

The Athletic Hockey Show: Taking the red eye

On this week's episode of The Athletic Hockey Show:. - The Habs come tied with Vegas, but does it change the narrative around the North Division?. - Ian makes the case for Tyler Toffoli being best free agent signing by a Canadian-based team in the past decade. - After two...
NHLeverythinggp.com

Montreal Canadiens’ Marc Bergevin named a finalist for top GM award

Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin is one of three finalists for the Jim Gregory Award. Bergevin goes up against Lou Lamoriello of the New York Islanders and Bill Zito of the Florida Panthers for the honour presented annually to the GM who has best excelled in his role during the regular season.
Sportsrunningmagazine.ca

Athletics Canada announces Olympic marathon teams

Athletics Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee have announced Team Canada’s marathon team and the men’s 50-kilometre race walkers nominated to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Andrea Seccafien and Mohammed Ahmed have also been nominated to the team in the 10,000m. The women’s team. Until now, Dayna Pidhoresky...
NHLjioforme.com

Canadians @ Golden Knights: Price, Weber Leads | HABS GAME 2 RECAP – NHL Sports

Artturi Lehkonen – Phillip Danault – Brendan Gallagher. Tomache Tatar, Michael Florique, Charlie Lindgren, Brett Clark, Alexander Romanov. Alex Belzile, Laurent Dauphin, Lukas Vejdemo, Jesse Ylonen, Cale Fleury, Otto Leskinen, Xavier Ouellet, Cayden Primeau, Michael McNiven. injury. Jonathan Drewin (private), Jake Evans (concussion) Game report. It was a chaotic start,...
NHLchatsports.com

Wake With Elias: Sam Reinhart to Vancouver?

The guys talked about Travis Hamonic in the first segment and his future with the team and @DhaliwalSports mentioned another player the #Canucks have interest in bringing back. https://t.co/h4e2SL3agJ pic.twitter.com/YAjI1goCna. — Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) June 17, 2021. And some more Hamonic news:. .@FriedgeHNIC reporting that Travis Hamonic will be...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Flames 2020-21 Report Cards: Matthew Tkachuk

It seems to be harped on constantly when discussing the Calgary Flames, but no matter how you slice it, there is no denying that the 2020-21 season was an outright disaster. Despite a disappointing exit at the hands of the Dallas Stars in the 2020 Playoffs, it appeared they had taken a big step in the right direction, given that they were just seconds away from going up 3-1 in a series against a team that went on to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.
NHLfiveforhowling.com

Report: Coyotes agree to terms with Liam Kirk

Liam Kirk has reportedly agreed to terms on an entry-level contract with the Arizona Coyotes. Craig Morgan, the Arizona chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association, first broke the news of the signing on Thursday evening. The deal will be in effect for three years, presumably starting with the...
NHLPosted by
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Goalie Makes NHL Scouting Rankings Ahead of Draft

The 2021 National Hockey League Entry Draft is coming up July 23rd and 24th, which is delayed one month from its normal time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The NHL Draft works a little different than many of the pro sports drafts sports fans are familiar with. When it comes...