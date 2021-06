Palmetto Xplosion is a local competitive cheer squad that's consistently made a larger name since it was founded 6 years ago. The squad has sent multiple teams to nationals over the last few years and maintained that mark again this year. Three of their teams, including one that received a full-paid bid, are headed to Walt Disneys’ ESPN Wide World of Sports this week to compete for a title. We stopped by a practice to see what it takes to prepare.