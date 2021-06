#stickyballgate - ‘Nuff said. Let’s start the day with the Nats’ Joe Ross. He’s hit 7-9 strikeouts in a game this season, but now that we’re into the "post-doctored ball" time of the season, I would expect him to average 5-6 Ks a game. The Marlins aren’t the worst team out there, but the 4.5 line I’m seeing seems low to me. I’m going to take the over 4.5 strikeouts at -167 from DraftKings.